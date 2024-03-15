Oswego police remind drivers to be safe and sober St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The Oswego Police Department encourages safe, sober driving with St. Patrick’s Day coming up on Sunday, March 17.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is funding the St. Patrick’s Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over/Click It or Ticket” campaign which is administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Oswego Police will be extra strict about distracted driving laws, seatbelt enforcement and speed limits during this time.

The department encourages motorists to designate a sober driver, wear seatbelts and look out for impaired drivers. Pedestrians are encouraged to be cautious when crossing streets.