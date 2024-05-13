Breaking: Former Bolingbrook man sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted murder of estranged girlfriend

Quinton J. McKee, 26, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of his estranged girlfriend. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A former Bolingbrook man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of his estranged girlfriend in 2022.

Quinton J. McKee, 26, was convicted by a jury in October 2023 of attempted first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer in March sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

McKee is required to serve 85 percent of his sentence. Following his release from prison, he will be required to serve three years of mandatory supervised release.

On May 31, 2022, the Montgomery Police Department received 911 calls regarding shots fired. During the investigation into the incident, police learned that McKee had been involved in shootings involving two vehicles.

McKee shot at the vehicle of his estranged 19-year-old girlfriend after threatening to kill her and turn her car into “swiss cheese,” according to a news release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. McKee then shot three times at the vehicle driven by his girlfriend’s father who, fearing for his daughter’s safety, had attempted to intervene after McKee fired on his daughter’s car and was following his daughter, according to the news release.

McKee was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm, eight years in prison on the charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and five years in prison on the charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

“Without the commitment of the several law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation, the victims of this crime would not have seen justice,” Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said in the release. “The court in sentencing McKee to 30 years in prison sends a message that this type of conduct will not be tolerated in Kendall County.”