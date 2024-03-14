Plans for HomeGoods store in Oswego moving ahead

HomeGoods plans to locate in the former Lowe's garden center outdoor space on Route 34 in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plans for furniture retail company HomeGoods to locate next to Hobby Lobby on Route 34 in Oswego continue to move forward.

At their March 7 meeting, members of the village’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the plans, which will now go to the Village Board for review. The owner of the Hobby Lobby/Burlington building on Route 34 has applied to convert a former garden center into an enclosed space to make way for HomeGoods.

Hobby Lobby and Burlington now occupy the building that formerly housed Lowe’s Home Improvement. The garden center served that store.

Oswego Partners, LLC is proposing a 25,382-square-foot addition to the existing commercial building.

“The addition will be located generally on the footprint of the former garden center,” village planner Rachel Riemenschneider told commissioners.

As part of the project, Oswego Partners is proposing to eliminate approximately 22 parking spaces on the northeast side of the former garden center. The total number of required parking spaces for the multi-tenant building after the addition is completed would be 824 spaces, Riemenschneider said.

The existing parking lot has 799 spaces.

“Despite being short the required number of parking spaces by 25 spaces, staff feels there is adequate parking to support this use,” she said.

As part of the project, Oswego Partners is also proposing a larger monument sign at the southwest corner of Route 34 and Prairie Market Drive. At 24.67 feet, the sign would still be under the 25-foot maximum height.

The height of the sign has increased over the years. It is currently 21.33 feet high. Commissioners also recommended approval of the larger monument sign.