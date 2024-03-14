Kendall, Kane groups give knitters, fiber artists a place to gather and create

Fox Valley Knitters’ Guild has been around for 35 years. President and Batavia resident Bridget Christianson uses her skills to create clothing and other projects. The guild is a way to expand skills and share your work, fiber art interests with others. (Provided by Bridget Christianson )

Maybe the pandemic played a part or Harry Styles affection for colorful cardigans, but fiber arts are experiencing a resurgence in popularity.

And these new enthusiasts aren’t from the stereotypical “grandma” demographic.

Renewed interest in these unique artforms which date back at least 500,000 years, may be attributed to creating something more long lasting over “fast fashion,” a form of relaxation, even as a business venture.

As a result, both Kendall and Kane County have multiple public locations that provide an assortment of opportunities for fiber arts fans to gather, share ideas, and work on projects either in person or over zoom.

And many of these groups can be found at local libraries.

Deanna Howard, director of the Plano Community Library District said, “Crafting or artistic programs have become very popular.”

The Fox Valley Knitters’ Guild has been around for about 35 years and has approximately 130 members. The group gathers at various locations in Kane and DuPage counties each month. (Provided by Bridget Christianson)

Over the course of a year, the Plano Community Library offers almost 400 programs and two are dedicated to knitting and crocheting – one over Zoom and one in person.

After a group approached the library seeking a place to meet, Howard said, “We asked them if we could make it a program open to anybody.”

The initial knitting group had been meeting over Zoom during COVID-19 and have chosen to continue to meet over zoom weekly on Thursday, Howard said.

“Now they have people joining from other parts of the U.S.,” she said. “They show each other what they are doing and help each other.”

The in-person group which meets from 4 to 6 p.m. every Friday is conducted by a local crochet artist, Karen Perez, and includes people of all ages.

Knitting, crocheting and other needlework and fiber art is popular now across many age groups. The art form can be playful and creative. (Provided by Bridget Christianson)

Since 2010, the Yorkville Public Library has offered a Threads & More group after several members of the community asked for a place to be able to meet monthly, share projects and ideas and maybe learn a new skill, said Shelley Augustine Yorkville Public Library Director.

“At that time, we had quilters, crocheters, knitters and embroiderers. This program fit a need in our community and that’s what libraries are all about. Providing access to support and resources that will educate, entertain, inspire, inform, and foster a sense of community in all patrons,” she said.

Mike Curtis, director of Adult Services at Yorkville Public Library, said, “Most months there are around 10 to 12 Threaders in attendance, but I’ve seen as many as 15 to 18.”

He added that “quite a few of the ladies are social outside of the group as well, and many have known one another for years now, but I think the group serves dual purposes for many of the members.”

One purpose it serves is social outlet for some residents. “There are quite a few retirees and a number of stay at home moms in the group, and many of them love that first Tuesday of the month when they have a distinct reason to get out of the house and be social,” Curtis said. “In those cases, the fiber arts projects are kind of an excuse to gather with other people. But many of them also really love sharing their progress on different projects each month – and seeing what their friends have accomplished.”

Knitting and needlework groups are popping up at many libraries in Kane and Kendall counties. The groups provide a sense of community for artists and those who just like the a hobby. (Provided by Bridget Christenson)

The Sandwich Public Library offers a Creative Yarns program. The group meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m., and projects focus on needlework, knitting, and crochet, while also providing an opportunity to learn new techniques and share information.

Way not create and connect

One of the groups with the most longevity is the Fox Valley Knitters’ Guild, which has been in existence for more than 35 years and has about 130 members.

Guild President and Batavia resident Bridget Christianson said the group is a great way to expand your craft and get together with others who share your same interests.

“And it isn’t just for grandmas,” she said. “There are so many young designers out there now.”

Christianson, who joined the guild more than 10 years ago and has been knitting since she was 10 years old, said, “I didn’t understand how much is out there” between differences in yarns, techniques, and ways to improve.

Even with knitters in the group’s name, Christianson said, some members of the group dabble in other fiber arts like crocheting, spinning or weaving. Fiber arts may be a hobby for some but for others it is also a business.

Between knitting videos on You Tube or TikTok, there is a large assortment of individuals who have made knitting themselves, designing or selling patterns, or dying yarn a career.

Knitting is something that must be taught from person to person, Christianson said, “or from a book or You Tube video.” Knitting can be “meditative” as well as providing a sense of accomplishment, she said.

The Fox Valley Knitters’ Guild meets monthly from September through May and is available to be accessed remotely. Newbies to the knitting world should not be apprehensive about joining the guild, Christianson said. “We make so many mistakes” when starting the craft, “if you can grab on to the knowledge of the other person, it helps you from making mistakes.”

Christianson, who used to needlepoint, said she found herself with completed projects that she didn’t know what to do with. However, knitting projects can be worn herself or given as gifts to others.

“Knitting can be a very alone, personal craft,” she said. Groups like the guild) are “a way to connect with others and not feel so isolated.”

[ Photos: Learning to crochet and knit in Plano ]

Knitting Meet-Ups

Plano Community Library District

15 W. North St., Plano

Knit and Crochet Group-Zoom

Weekly, Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types, and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns.

Knit and Crochet Group-In Person

Weekly, Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m.

Led by crochet artist Karen Perez, this program is open to all ages, children under 10 must have an accompanying adult. Limited supplies are available.

Sandwich Public Library

925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Creative Yarns

Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

Fiber art enthusiasts meet to learn new tips and share their experiences. Attendees must bring their own supplies.

Yorkville Public Library

902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Threads & More

First Tuesday of the month

This informal group allows local “threaders” to gather and bring unfinished programs and see what others are working on. All abilities and interest levels are welcome. For individuals 18 and older.

Fox Valley Knitters’ Guild

Tuesdays 7 p.m. Zoom

Arcedium Coffeehouse, 60 Indiana St., St. Charles.

Wednesdays 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Meeting Room

Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m., Meeting Room

Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton.

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Floor

Riverlands Brewing Company, 1860 Dean St. Unit A, St. Charles.

First Sunday of the month, 4 to 6 p.m.