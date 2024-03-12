Sandwich High School students to show off their acting, music skills in upcoming production of ‘Cinderella’

Sandwich High School students on March 7 rehearse for the upcoming production “Cinderella,” which will take place at 7 p.m. March 21-23 at Sandwich High School, 515 E. Lions Road, Sandwich. (Eric Schelkopf)

When Sandwich High School junior Caroline Gomes was told that she got the lead role in the high school’s production of “Cinderella,” she was ecstatic.

“I actually cried because I was so happy,” Gomes said.

Sandwich High School junior Caroline Gomes, who is playing the title character in the upcoming production of "Cinderella," was rehearsing with her fellow cast members on March 7. (Eric Schelkopf)

Gomes and her fellow students have been rehearsing for the upcoming production since January. Gomes said she can relate to the character of Cinderella.

“I try to be very kind,” she said. “She tries as much as possible to be nice to everyone and I try to do the same.”

Sandwich High School senior Isaac Ortega, who plays the part of The Prince in the musical, likes how his character is depicted in the script.

“He’s not like the stereotypical Prince Charming,” Ortega said. “He actually has a lot of insecurities and also, he’s a bit of a goofball. He’s got some funny lines. They make his a little more real than most Disney movies. So I really enjoy that.”

Sandwich High School senior Mikayla Schiradelly, who is part of the ensemble, enjoys being part of the school’s musicals and plays and collaborating with her fellow actors.

“It is so much fun for me,” she said. “I just love entertaining people. I have a lot of fun being able to act as somebody else on stage and getting to know all the other people who are involved.”

Having grown up watching “Cinderella,” the songs are familiar to Schiradelly.

“Cinderella is actually one of my favorite Disney princesses,” Schiradelly said. “That was the first Disney movie I ever watched with my parents.”

Sandwich High School sophomore Carina Swanson plays clarinet in the pit orchestra that will provide the live music for the musical. She has been playing the clarinet since the fifth grade.

“I really like its tone,” Swanson said in talking about her love for the instrument. “I feel like it’s really warm. I’m more drawn into that type of stuff.”

Last year, she was part of Sandwich High School’s production of “James and the Giant Peach,” which proved to be a fun affair. Swanson also likes the musical challenges the productions pose.

Justin Heinekamp, director of bands and district music coordinator for Sandwich CUSD 430, said the rehearsals have been going well. The rehearsal on March 7 marked the first time the pit orchestra and cast members rehearsed together.

Justin Heinekamp, director of bands and district music coordinator for Sandwich CUSD 430, directs the pit orchestra during a March 7 rehearsal for "Cinderella." (Eric Schelkopf)

Sandwich High School teacher Kevin Pajor is directing “Cinderella.” He appreciates the enthusiasm the students are bringing to the production.

“We’ve got a great enthusiastic group,” he said.

If you go

“Cinderella” will take place at 7 p.m. March 21-23 at Sandwich High School, 515 E. Lions Road, Sandwich.

Tickets are available at sandwichschoolsmusic.com.