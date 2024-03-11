ABATE of Illinois holds chili cook-off, pool tournament

The Open Roads ABATE of Illinois, Inc. Chili Cook-off competition had four people vying for the title of “best chili at this year’s Chili Cook-off”. Pictured are first place Linda Oleson, Kevin Smith (Open Roads ABATE activities coordinator), Sharyl Mataya (second place), and Bill Kolb (third place). Not pictured Sara Jones (tie for second place). (Provided by Open Road ABATE of Illinois, Inc.)

Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Chapter hosted its 12th annual Pool Tournament and Chili Cook-off on Saturday, March 9 at Plano Hometown Lanes.

Ten people participated in the Pool Tournament with Wayne Glock winning the top spot followed by Bill Kolb taking 2nd, and Ted Thompson placing third. Cash prizes were awarded.

The Chili Cook-off competition had four varieties of chili entered for judging. Linda Oleson took first place, followed by Sharyl Mataya and Sara Jones tying for second place, and Bill Kolb took third place. Cash prizes were awarded, according to a release from the club.

ABATE of Illinois thanks to everyone who participated in the Pool Tournament and Chili Cook-off and special thanks to Ralph Torres and Mike Spangler for coordinating the pool brackets. ABATE thanks to Dean and Denise Krause with Plano Hometown Lanes for “providing excellent accommodations” for these events, according to a release from the club.

The next Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Chapter meeting is Saturday, April 27, 6 pm, at the Plano American Legion Post #395 at 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.