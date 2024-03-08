Plano’s annual pool tournament and Chili Cook-off to return March 9

Open Roads ABATE of Illinois, Inc. will host its 12th annual pool tournament and chili cook-off on Saturday, March 9. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Open Roads ABATE of Illinois, Inc. will host their 12th annual pool tournament and chili cook-off on Saturday, March 9 at Plano Hometown Lanes.

Participants can register from 11:30 a.m. to noon on the day of the event at the bowling alley at 209 W. Main St.

A donation of $10 is required to register for the pool tournament, and $5 to enter chili cook-off. Chili cooking competitors will eat free. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners of both competitions.

Chili will be judged from noon to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Open Roads ABATE Northwest Region Chapter, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the rights of motorcycle enthusiasts and educating the public about motorcycle and off-roads awareness and safety.

Open Roads will have their next chapter meeting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Plano American Legion. For more information contact Open Roads ABATE member Kevin Smith at 815-545-6114.