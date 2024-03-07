Yorkville Knights of Columbus holds Friday fish fry

The Yorkville American Legion Post 489 and the Knights of Columbus Council #14463 fish fry is an all you can eat buffet event. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Yorkville American Legion Post 489 and the Knights of Columbus Council 14463 will be hosting a Fish Fry at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 Route 34, on Friday, March 8.

This will be an all you can eat buffet event from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring breaded fried cod, baked cod, fried shrimp and fried chicken tenders with coleslaw, french fries, mixed vegetables and rolls with butter. The menu pricing is $15 for adults, $12 for ages 5 to 12 and those younger than 5 eat for free.

Carryout available for $16. Raffles will be held during the fish fry and the Legion Auxiliary will have desserts for sale.