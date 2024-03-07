Girls basketball: The 2023-24 Record Newspapers All-Area team

Yorkville’s Lainey Gussman looks to pass the ball during the Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional final against Downers Grove North. (Sandy Bressner)

Led by Player of the Year Maggie Lewandowski, here is the 2023-2024 Record Newspapers All-Area girls basketball team.

First Team

Oswego East sophomore Aubrey Lamberti

Aubrey Lamberti, Oswego East, sophomore, forward: In her second varsity season Lamberti was second on SPC West champion Wolves in scoring with 13.5 points per game, and scored in double digits in 22 of 30 games with highs of 24 once and 23 twice. Also averaged team-high 7 rebounds and 2.5 steals, as well as 2.3 assists while shooting 45.5% from the floor and 72% on free throws. In conference games averaged 15 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.5 assists.

Parkview Christian senior Gracie Lambes (Photo provided by Parkview Christian Athletics)

Gracie Lambes, Parkview Christian, senior, guard: Lambes became Parkview’s all-time leading scorer, male or female, with 1,654 points and counting, with three games remaining. She is averaging 24.3 points, with three games over 40 points, along with 5.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.3 steals per game. Earlville Christmas Tournament all-tournament, ICC all-conference and MCSC all-tournament.

Oswego East junior Maggie Lewandowski

Maggie Lewandowski, Oswego East, junior, guard: The crafty point guard for SPC West champion Wolves averaged team-high 14 points and 2.5 assists, as well as 3.5 rebounds and 2 steals in third varsity season. Scored in double digits in 21 of 30 games, over 20 in five games with a high of 22, while shooting 40.9% from the floor and 69% at the line. In conference games averaged 17 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals. Named co-MVP of the SPC West with teammate Aubrey Lamberti.

Plano junior Josie Larson

Josie Larson, Plano, junior, guard: The junior guard in her third varsity season, became Plano’s all-time leading scorer. Larson, the Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year, averaged 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.9 steals while shooting 50% on 2-point field goals, 34% from the 3-point line and 72% on free throws. Scored her 1,000th career point and also set Plano record for most points in a season (565), best field goal percentage, 3-pointers made (78), and single-game points (34), 3-pointers in a game (7) and assists in a game (11).

Yorkville junior Brooke Spychalski

Brooke Spychalski, Yorkville, junior, guard: Leading scorer for 22-10 Foxes’ team that had the program’s most wins since the 2016-2017 season. Spychalski averaged 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, with 37 steals and 37 deflections on the season. She shot 36.2 from the 3-point line, 48% on 2-point field goals and 82.7% at the free-throw line.

Second Team

Yorkville Christian's Danielle Bulson

Danielle Bulson, Yorkville Christian, junior, guard: Bulson averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds from the point guard position, as well as 5.6 assists and 3.8 steals.

Oswego sophomore Kendall Grant

Kendall Grant, Oswego, sophomore, forward: Second-year varsity player averaged 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks, leading Panthers in points, blocks and free throw percentage. Scored a season-high of 25 points with three other games at 20 or more.

Yorkville junior Lainey Gussman

Lainey Gussman, Yorkville, junior, forward: Foxes’ second-leading scorer at 9 points per game averaged a team-high 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, and also led Yorkville in total steals (45), deflections (62) and charges taken (16). Shot 51% on 2-point field goals.

Yorkville junior Madi Spychalski

Madi Spychalski, Yorkville, junior, forward: Averaged 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, and shot 43.8% on 2-point field goals and 69.7% at the free throw line.

Sandwich's Hannah Treptow

Hannah Treptow, Sandwich, junior, guard: Two-time all-conference pick led Sandwich in every statistical category. Treptow averaged 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.9 steals while shooting 40% from the floor and 83% at the free throw line. Was on pace to break Sandwich’s single-season assist and steals record before missing the last six games with a dislocated finger.

Honorable Mention

Emily Mengerink, Oswego, senior, guard; Desiree Merritt, Oswego East, sophomore, guard; Addison Ness, Newark, junior, guard; Makenzie Sweeney, Yorkville, senior, guard; Ava Valek, Oswego East, senior, forward; Payton Wallin, Yorkville Christian, sophomore; Kiara Wesseh, Newark, senior, forward