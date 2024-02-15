Oswego Knights host free throw contest

Saint Anne Council #16720 in Oswego sponsored the local 2024 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship at the Allied Bank Community Room on Jan. 27. (photo provided by photo provided by Saint Anne Council #16720 Knights of Columbus)

Two boys and one girl from Oswego were named local champions of the 2024 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship and earned the right to compete at the district level.

Saint Anne Council 16720 in Oswego sponsored the local competition at the Allied Bank Community Room on Jan. 27. All youth ages 9 to 14 were eligible to compete.

Pierce Augustine, Olivia Heckert, and Ben Heckert won in their divisions and were invited to compete in the district competition scheduled for Feb. 24 at Saint Mary School in Plano. Winners at the district level will move on to compete at the regional level.