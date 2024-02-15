Kendall County Health Department accepting scholarship applications

The Kendall County Health Department has announced it is accepting applications for the Kendall-Grundy Community Services Scholarship.

These scholarships are intended to provide financial assistance to eligible individuals for education or occupational training at accredited Illinois institution.

Applications for 2024 will be available through April 19.

Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements when applying for the scholarship:

Applicant(s) must be income eligible under DCEO/CSBG income eligibility guidelines.

Applicant(s) must be a resident of Kendall County or Grundy County.

Funds must be used to secure formal or occupational training at an education institution accredited in the State of Illinois.

Applicant(s) must be pursing short-term training (two years or less) in occupational training, general postsecondary education or in exceptional circumstances consideration will be given to applicants for general education.

Applicant(s) must have demonstrated positive community/school involvement.

Scholarship funds may be used for books, tuition, fees, etc.

Applications will be evaluated on the basis of financial eligibility, scholarship potential, commitment to civic affairs, career goals and personal interviews. They are available from high school guidance counselors or by visiting the Kendall County Health Department, 811 W. John St. in Yorkville.

For more information, call 630-553-8051.