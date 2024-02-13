New superintendent selected for Yorkville School District 115

Matthew Zediker wasn’t looking for a new role, but the longtime chief human resources officer for Rockford Public Schools had to act after learning about the superintendent opening at Yorkville Community School District 115.

“This is the only job I applied for,” Zediker said. “I wasn’t out there searching when I saw Yorkville come up. I did my own research and to me it was a no-brainer in terms of what I value in education and what the (Yorkville) community values. To me you’ve got to match or otherwise it doesn’t work. I felt there was a great match there, which got me excited.”

Yorkville’s Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of a three-year contract with Zediker that will have him assume office on July 1, 2024 at an annual base salary of $225,000 plus benefit pension plan and health funds, paid premiums for medical, dental and health insurance, $100,000 in paid term life insurance and a $400 monthly travel allowance for in-district use of his personal automobile in lieu of mileage reimbursement, and more.

The contract is contingent on Zediker obtaining his doctorate degree which he is currently working towards at Northern Illinois University.

“I come from a family of educators,” Zediker said. “I grew up in Iowa, went to the University of Iowa and started my teaching career there. I then moved to Illinois and did some coaching and teaching and had experience at elementary, middle and high school as an administrator, and then had the opportunity to supervise principals for a little while. I have been the chief human resources officer for the Rockford public schools for the last almost eight years and so I got my master’s (degree) from Northern (Illinois University) and superintendent license (Educational Specialist degree) from Northern and probably in about five weeks I’ll have my doctorate (in Educational Leadership) from Northern.”

The board utilized nationally recognized executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to assist with its search

“We went through an exhaustive process,” Board President Darren Crawford said. “It was a great process. We were able to get stakeholder input, we got student input, we got the community involved on what they would like to see, the city as well, so with that we settled on a fantastic candidate. It was a great process, we enjoyed the process and we have a fantastic candidate.”

Zediker immediately made a great impression every time he met with the board.

“He actually was our first interview the first night, and he set the bar incredibly high that night,” Crawford said. “And we came out of that first interview as a group and knew it was going to be tough here on out. It’s going to be a challenge for anybody to bypass this candidate and we went through that first evening and the second evening, and at the end of the second round, same thing. So Matt, we’re very happy to have you.”

Faculty crowded into Monday’s special meeting in the District Administration Center as a lengthy line was formed by teachers and administrators who had the opportunity to meet Zediker for the first time. At one point their applause for him grew into a standing ovation.

“I look forward to your passion,” board member Jason Demas said. “It really came through in your interviews. I think the future (here) is really going to take off with your passion. (We’re) very excited to have you.”

Prior to assuming his new role, Zediker will finish this school year in his current position for Rockford Public School District 205 where he has spent the last seven years overseeing hiring, labor management, benefits, the equity design team, compliance and staff allocations, talent development and the districtwide accountability system.

He also will be committing some of his time prior to July 1 in District 115 assisting in his transition by visiting its facilities, attending events and meeting with students, staff and families.

“I think as I talked to folks who live here and other people in the profession around this vacancy, when it came up, everybody’s common theme is the district is the hub of the community,” he said. “And there’s growth in the community but people still want to feel that connection and I love that. I think a school’s role in the community is kind of the focal point that everybody can kind of rally around and so that is really exciting for me.”