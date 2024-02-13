Yorkville Legion, Knights hosting Friday night fish fries through March 29

The Yorkville American Legion and the Knights of Columbus are joining together to host Friday night fish fries from Feb. 16 through March 29.

The all-you-can-eat buffet will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway, and will feature breaded fried cod, baked cod, fried shrimp and fried chicken tenders with coleslaw, french fries, mixed vegetables and rolls.

Cost is $15 for teens and adults and $12 for those ages 5 to 12; kids younger than 5 eat for free. Carryout will be available for $16.

The Legion Auxiliary will have desserts for sale and raffles will be held at each fish fry.