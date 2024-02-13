Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announces Employee of the Quarter for fourth quarter, 2023

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that Sergeant Nancy Velez has been named Employee of the Fourth Quarter. She was nominated by a supervisor of the Corrections Division for her exemplary performance, according to a news release from the KCSO.

Velez has been with the Sheriff’s Office since May 2009 and currently is assigned to the Corrections Division. Since joining the Sheriff’s Office, Velez has provided exemplary service to the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Kendall County. She has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, dedication to service and distinguished leadership ability.

Velez has taken on numerous roles within the Sheriff’s Office including the Prison Rape Elimination Act Coordinator, correctional shift supervisor and performing regular audits of the facility to ensure that we meet the highest industry standards. She leads by example and her hard work, dedication and professionalism have earned the confidence and trust of her colleagues and serve as a testament to her commitment to the citizens of Kendall County.

The KCSO employee recognition program is focused on recognizing employees for the great work they perform. This program helps identify those employees who deserve special recognition whenever their duties are performed in an exemplary manner. Citizens also may be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition.

To nominate an employee or citizen for an award, submit a nomination on the KCSO webpage, kendallcountyil.gov/sheriff, or call the sheriff’s office at 630-553-7500 for information.