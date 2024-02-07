ABATE elects officers for 2024

The 2024 Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc. officers include, from left, Sharyl Mataya, products; Sam Mataya, legislature and sergeant-at-arms; Linda Oleson, publicity; Patti Smith, secretary and BOD rep; Brian Smith, vice president; Cliff Oleson, president; Sally Kolb, treasurer; Bill Kolb, membership; Bob Carroll, NW region coordinator; Diana Rebechini, road captain; Tracey Supan, court jester; and Kevin Smith, activities. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc. )

Open Roads Chapter ABATE of Illinois, Inc. officers for 2024 were elected on Oct. 28 and took office in January.

They will be keeping up with legislature updates, sharing the current safety rules, keeping educated on motorcycle rights, coordinating group rides and more.

The next membership meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Plano American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.

Upcoming events include a pool tournament at Plano Hometown Lanes on Saturday, March 9, with registration at 11:30 a.m.; a chili tournament at Plano Hometown Lanes on Saturday, March 9, beginning at noon with judging at 2 p.m.; axe throwing, the 2024 Summer Book, group rides and more.

For more information, call Cliff at 630-552-3828.