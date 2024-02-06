February 06, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterStarved Rock Country

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires new correctional deputy

By Shaw Local News Network
Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, left, with new deputy Joseph Camardo.

Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, left, with new deputy Joseph Camardo. (photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office )

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the correctional division.

Joseph Camardo was sworn in on Jan. 24 by Undersheriff Bobby Richardson.

Camardo will attend the eight-week Correctional Officer Training program at the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy. Upon completion of the training academy, Camardo will be paired with an experienced field training officer for a rigorous 11-week field training program, the Sheriff’s Office indicated in a news release.

Camardo has worked in the political nonprofit and loss prevention fields for the last several years before joining the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.