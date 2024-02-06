Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires new correctional deputy

Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, left, with new deputy Joseph Camardo. (photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office )

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the correctional division.

Joseph Camardo was sworn in on Jan. 24 by Undersheriff Bobby Richardson.

Camardo will attend the eight-week Correctional Officer Training program at the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy. Upon completion of the training academy, Camardo will be paired with an experienced field training officer for a rigorous 11-week field training program, the Sheriff’s Office indicated in a news release.

Camardo has worked in the political nonprofit and loss prevention fields for the last several years before joining the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.