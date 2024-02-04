Hilltop Gardeners will meet Feb. 8 at Oswego library

The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time, followed by a program at 9:30 a.m.

“Beginning Bonsai” will be presented by Ken Benson. Benson will show attendees what to look for in the wild, at nurseries or in the crevices for good beginning material. From there, he will cover how to begin training, potting and understanding the growing environment of Bonsai.

There is no cost and the public is invited to attend. For information, call Debbie at 630-217-2943. Find the club on Facebook at Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.