Breaking: Oswego Beef Shack finally opens

At long last, Beef Shack – known for its Cheezy Beef on garlic bread, fresh-cut fries and other items – opened its Oswego restaurant Monday morning. (Graphic provided by Beef Shack)

At long last, Beef Shack — known for its Cheezy Beef on garlic bread, fresh-cut fries and other items — opened its Oswego restaurant Monday morning.

The restaurant at 3433 Orchard Rd., in Oswego is Beef Shack’s sixth location. The restaurant originally was expected to open in the summer. But in an email in June, Beef Shack CEO Dan Perillo said the restaurant was still a few months away from opening.

Beef Shack also has locations in St. Charles – where it was founded – as well as in Huntley and Bartlett. It also has two locations in Elgin.

The area surrounding the Oswego Beef Shack is seeing its share of new development. Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome opened in late November at 3360 Station Dr., just west of Orchard Road near the new Beef Shack restaurant.

In addition, Oswego village trustees in November approved plans for the development of a 2,540-square-foot Starbucks restaurant and a 2,087-square-foot Valvoline oil change facility at 3439 Orchard Rd., just north of Route 34.

The proposed Starbucks restaurant will be slightly larger than the Starbucks restaurant on Route 34 in Oswego. Trustees were told Starbucks has moved to a new prototype that will add about 300 square feet of space to the restaurant. As part of the new prototype, the outdoor patio will also be bigger.

The Starbucks will also have a drive-through. The restaurant and oil change facility will be located on an outlot just north of the Jewel-Osco store.