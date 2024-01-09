Yorkville High School seniors to hold public presentations next week

The public is invited to attend Yorkville High School seniors’ presentations of their English capstone projects at the Yorkville Public Library on Jan. 15-18.

Beginning at 4:30 each evening from Monday-Thursday next week, 26 YHS seniors will present their attempts to answer self-created essential questions they have explored in their English IV course in the library at 902 Game Farm Rd.

According to a recent news release from the school district, the senior projects are the culmination of a semester-long study of how speakers and writers use appeals and elements of voice to connect with audiences.

For the project, seniors were encouraged analyze through their own experiences, connections, and interests for meaningful topics to explore, to find an essential question. To answer this question, they conducted in-depth research and interviewed experts connected to the topic to develop their presentation.

The seniors presenting to the public are not required to do so. While most students present their findings to classmates and panelists, YHS has partnered with the Yorkville Public Library to allow interested seniors the choice to present to the general public.

Community members planning to attend are encouraged to support and celebrate students’ work. Attendees are encouraged to participate in interactive elements, but are asked to be aware of time constraints. Each presentation will range from 10-20 minutes.

The presentation schedule is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 15 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Corina Breck: Health and Academics in Blended Families

Charlie Albertson: Generational Pressure of Socioeconomic Success

Adrian Escobar: Overprescription of Medications

Parker Ross: Music and Media

Jennah Beckett: Factors in Mental Health

Alex Chorzempa: Stereotypes Affect Teens’ Mental Health

Tuesday, Jan. 16 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Yasmin Liggins: Bullying: Is it Getting Worse?

Rebekah Sanders: Illiteracy

Mya Arroyo: The Struggles of Public Speaking

Natalie Garcia: The Impact of Music

Logan Herrera: Coping with Stress

Alana Sanford: Psychology

Andra Graver: Occupational Therapy

Wednesday, Jan. 17 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Delilah Orozco: Workplace Discrimination

Lupeangel Vazquez Vargas: Police Officer Life/Mental Health

Giovanny Gonzalez: Construction Trade/Better Jobs

Amira Williams: Serial Killers: Nature or Nurture

Sarah Revak: Women in Aviation

Justice Cole: Relationships and Mental Health

Thursday, Jan. 18 4:30-7 p.m.

Kelsi Haff: Serial Killers: Violent versus White Collar Crimes

Kayden Corbeil: Addiction Treatment

Abby Broadway: History: Are we doomed to repeat it?

Bree Maury: Gender in STEM

Reese Koven: World War 2 and Our World Today

Devin Wilson: The Importance of Automotive Industry

Matthew Macek: Impact of Electric Cars on the Environment

Sam Schroeder: Climate Information and Climate Action

For more information contact Elizabeth Wheeler, English IV teacher at Yorkville High School, at ewheeler@y115.org or Jennette Weiss, Director of Youth Services at the Yorkville Public Library, at jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.