Hilltop Gardeners will meet Jan. 11 at Oswego library

The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time, followed by a program at 9:30 a.m.

“The history of trees” will be presented by Cindy Crosby. Crosby is the author, compiler or contributor to more than 20 books including “The Tallgrass Prairie” and “Chasing Dragonflies”. She teaches prairie ecology, nature writing and natural history classes and is a prairie steward who has volunteered countless hours in prairie restoration.

There is no cost and the public is invited to attend. For information, call Debbie at 630-217-2943. Find the club on Facebook at Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.