Oswego man charged with attempted murder in Chicago

Quijuan Waters, 21, of Oswego, was arrested by Chicago police and charged for allegedly shooting another man in the face during an altercation in Chicago on Wednesday, according to a news report from CBS Chicago.

Waters was arrested by Chicago police officers around 11:37 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, the report said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Waters is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.