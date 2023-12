Dain Conway’s Tax Service’s new office location is at 201 E. Veterans Parkway, Suite B, Yorkville. (photo provided by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce held a multi-chamber ribbon cutting ceremony with the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Dain Conway’s Tax Service’s new office location at 201 E. Veterans Parkway, Suite B, in Yorkville.

Guests enjoyed refreshments and treats from Little Loaf Bakehouse.

Learn more at yorkvillechamber.org/listing/dain-conways-tax-services/.