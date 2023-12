Styrofoam recycling Jan. 6 at Oswego Presbyterian Church

Earth Care Team members load items for recycling during the Oswego Presbyterian Church's polystyrene-Styrofoam recycling event in the parking lot of the church in Oswego. (Steven Buyansky)

Oswego Presbyterian Church’s Earth Care Team will be providing polystyrene foam recycling collection for the community from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 6, in the church parking lot, 1976 Route 25 in Oswego.

Any foam materials having the PS6 symbol will be accepted. Foam cups and food containers (rinsed) should be put in a tied-up plastic bag with packaging foam in a separate bag. Foam insulation cannot be accepted.

At this event, the Earth Care Team also will be collecting discarded holiday lights and extension cords for recycling.

Can’t wait until Jan. 6? Foam can be taken at any time to the Dart Inc. recycle center (open 24/7) at 310 Evergreen Drive, North Aurora.