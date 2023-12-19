Plano teen charged in graduation party shooting that injured two people

Joel Avila, 18, of the 600 block of W. Abe St., Plano, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of weapons. His next court hearing is set for Jan. 22. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

An 18-year-old Plano man has been charged in a shooting that injured two people outside of a graduation party in May.

Joel Avila, 18, of the 600 block of W. Abe St., Plano, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of weapons. His next court hearing is set for Jan. 22.

On Dec. 16, the Plano Police Department conducted a warrant service in the 600 block of West Abe St., according to a news release from the Plano Police Department. Police made contact with Avila and took him into custody without incident, according tothe release.

Two people suffered serious injuries in the shooting. One of the victims was shot in the abdomen and the other victim was shot in the shoulder.

The shooting happened following a fight between two groups of people in the 3500 block of Eileen Street in the Lakewood Springs neighborhood in Plano. Police were dispatched to the area about 10:20 p.m. May 26.

Avila allegedly fired multiple gunshots towards a group of four individuals, striking two of the individuals.