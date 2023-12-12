Oswego East High School student charged with possession of loaded firearm

A 15-year-old Oswego East High School student was arrested on Tuesday for possession of a loaded firearm, which was found in his backpack. (Eric Schelkopf)

A 15-year-old Oswego East High School student was arrested on Tuesday for possession of a loaded firearm, which was found in his backpack.

The student has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of unauthorized storage/possession of a weapon, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

The charges were approved by the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. Following an investigation, police determined there was no intent to harm any students or staff.

“Oswego Police conducted a thorough investigation and believe there is no current threat of danger to students, staff, or the school,” the department said in a news release.

At approximately 10 a.m., the department was notified by school staff that a student had turned over a backpack with the firearm in question. The backpack was reported to have been been left with a classmate, the release stated.

The backpack was opened and upon seeing the firearm, students brought it to the office, where it was turned over to the Oswego Police school resource officer. The owner of the backpack was brought to the Oswego police station, where he was processed and transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center to await a hearing.

“The Oswego Police Department would like to thank the students who reported it and came forward to say something,” police said in the release. “Oswego Police take all reports of student safety seriously and are dedicated to ensuring they are handled swiftly and appropriately.”