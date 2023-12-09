Down the Garden Path: ‘Tis the season to stay alert for deer

The peak mating season for white-tailed deer is upon us and one of the unfortunate side effects is more collisions with them on local roads. During this time, deer tend to move about more freely causing an uptick in collisions with vehicles. In Illinois in 2021, there were 14,522 motor vehicle crashes involving deer. While November is the month of the highest risk of striking a deer while driving, be on the lookout in December and beyond as well.

Be sure to use the “don’t veer for deer” driving strategy this season. If you see a deer, always slow down, even if it appears to be safe. They often travel in groups so if you see one, likely others are nearby. Scan the sides of the road for shining eyes, indicating deer, as their eyes reflect headlights. Be prepared for the unexpected. Deer often stop in the road or change directions and double-back. Even if you think the coast is clear, proceed with caution. White-tailed deer are very agile and may bound up to speeds of 30 miles per hour through a forest. Referred to as the rut, white-tailed deer mating season occurs from October through December. Behavioral changes are triggered by reduced daylight in mid- to late-Autumn. Their gestational period is 7 ½ months so fawns are born in late May and early June.

Found throughout all of Illinois, they are the smallest members of the North American deer family, which also includes elk, moose and caribou. Adults have reddish-brown coats in summer which fades to a duller, grayish brown in winter. “White-tailed” refers to the white underside of the deer’s tail, which wags side to side when startled.

Their distribution covers parts of Canada, much of the contiguous U.S., Mexico, Central America and even the northern part of South America. They are crepuscular, feeding mainly just before dawn and again from late afternoon until dusk. They rest during daylight hours.

Deer feed on a variety of vegetation depending on what is available. Across our region, buds and twigs of maple, sassafras, poplar, Aspen and birch are consumed, as well as many shrubs, fungi and moss. Conifers often are eaten in the winter when other plants become scarce.

Due to the abundance of food and generally mild winters, Illinois deer do not need to migrate and typically are in good physical condition. This leads to strong reproductive and survival rates.

They also are good swimmers and will use large streams and lakes to escape predators. Across their large geographical range, they are important prey animals. Although humans remain their largest predator, they also are preyed upon by wolves, mountain lions, bears, jaguars and coyotes. These relationships are important in the local food chain, promoting the survival of stronger, healthier animals and helping control disease through population control.

Learn more about white-tailed deer at deer.wildlifeillinois.org.