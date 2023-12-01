Cross Lutheran School in Yorkville honors local veterans

Cross Lutheran School third graders presented Quilts of Honor that they helped create to two local veterans. (photo provided by Cross Lutheran School)

The Cross Lutheran School community gathered to honor local veterans for their service on Friday, Nov. 10. Students from every class processed in carrying American and Christian flags.

Third graders in Miss Pinnow’s class have been learning to sew. Each student created a quilt square and Pinnow put them together to make two “Quilts of Honor.’' Two area veterans, selected by the local VFW, came to share stories from their time of service. After a brief interview the third grade students presented each veteran with a quilt.