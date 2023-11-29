WinterFest in Newark Saturday

A fireworks display is planned for 7 p.m. followed by Santa’s arrival in a lighted firetruck parade through town. (Shea Lazansky)

The Newark WinterFest will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Activities will take place throughout the downtown square until 7 p.m., followed by fireworks and a lighted fire truck parade carrying Santa through the town.

The Newark Lutheran Church will hold a soup supper and bake sale. Santa will be available for visits at the Newark Fire House along with the eight grade food booth, seventh grade bake sale, free popcorn from Heartland Bank and FFA poinsettia sales.

Alpine coffee and tea truck will be at at the corner of Main and Jackson. There will be s’mores in the park sponsored by Underhill Trucking. Fern Dell Museum will serve cookies and cocoa and offer a scavenger hunt; Rural Life Museum will be open and serving peach cobbler and cookies and cocoa. The Blacksmith Shop will be open for demonstrations.

The Charles B Phillips Library will have a craft and cookies and cocoa. Larson Insurance, Geo’s, Home Grown Meat and Ice Cream also will be open.

Festgoers can get a card to be stamped at each booth or business they visit. Cards can be turned in at the library for a drawing for all ages at 6:45 p.m. Winners must be present to claim their prize.