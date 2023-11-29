New retirement community in Yorkville receives approval

The Fox Home Senior Living facility is planned for an area at West Veterans Parkway and Sycamore Road in Yorkville. (Graphic provided by City of Yorkville)

A new retirement community is coming to Yorkville after City Council approved plans for the development during its Nov. 28 meeting.

The Fox Home Senior Living facility is to be located at West Veterans Parkway and Sycamore Road. It will comprise 36 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom units, according to documents.

Developer Northpointe Developments specializes in affordable and senior housing.

“When looking at the city of Yorkville, there is a couple things that really stood out,” said Northpointe Development Vice President of Development Jake Viktor. “(There) are a couple medical facilities near the property.”

“You’ve got plenty of retail across the street. Overall, this is a really strong placement for seniors 55+ in the city,” Viktor said.

The three-story building will be surrounded by a parking lot with 96 spaces and outdoor amenity spaces.

Neighboring residents were invited to a neighborhood meeting about the facility in January, Viktor said.

Northpointe received $17 million in Illinois Housing Development Authority tax credits, according to documents.

“It was incredibly competitive to get the this (IHDA) resource for the community,” said Viktor.

The new community will bring jobs and a potential $20,000,000 investment to the community, Northpointe, according to the company’s presentation documents.

Documents indicate Fox Hill will have a rental preference for Yorkville residents and employees.

Council members and public commenters expressed concerns over the development’s height and parking.

“My concern is absolutely not with senior housing, there is an absolute need” said Council Member Chris Funkhouser. “My concern is the building itself and the layout of it.”

“I share their concerns with it being three stories,” said Council Member Matt Marek.

The facility will begin construction in April, according to documents.