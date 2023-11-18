Man training with Yorkville police to be community service officer arrested for child sexual abuse material

A 20-year-old Yorkville man who was in training as a community service officer with the Yorkville Police Department has been charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Radu A. Mogos, 20, of the 2600 block McLellan Boulevard, Yorkville, has been charged with one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of reproduction of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography. His next court hearing is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 20.

On Friday, Yorkville Police arrested Mogos on an outstanding warrant for possession and distribution of child pornography. The warrant stems from an ongoing investigation by Yorkville Police that began on Oct. 24.

Investigators with Yorkville Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Mogos being in possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Yorkville Police Department. Investigators executed a search warrant based on the information contained within the tip which resulted in confirmation of the illegal materials, the release stated.

Prior to receiving the tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Mogos was in training as a community service officer with the Yorkville Police Department.

“Once our agency was alerted of the allegations, Mogos was removed from service and resigned his position from Yorkville P.D,” stated a post on Yorkville Police Department’s Facebook page. “Mogos was employed less than six weeks during which he was under the constant supervision of a field training officer.”

The post stated that once the investigation confirmed the allegations, the case was turned over to the Kendall County State’s Attorney for approval of charges and an arrest warrant was issued for Mogos.

“It is important to the Yorkville Police Department to be transparent in our duties and actions,” the Facebook post stated. “While Mr. Mogos was employed for a short time with the Yorkville Police Department, we had no knowledge of his personal off-duty online activities until reported to us by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The men and women of the Yorkville Police Department hold ourselves to a higher standard of performance and expectations and must hold ourselves accountable when an individuals actions are illegal and affect the integrity of our organization. Yorkville Police Department cannot and will not condone inappropriate or unlawful action by its employees.”