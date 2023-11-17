Letter: A Yorkville gem

To the Editor:
My family recently utilized the Pickerill-Pigott House in the Pickerill-Pigott forest preserve for a private function and I can not praise this facility enough. What a wonderful site for the Yorkville and Kendall County area to have for the community.
The house provides a great indoor meeting area with full kitchen and sheltered patio and the surrounding forest gives a peaceful environment with great hiking trails.
The Kendall County Forest Preserve staff, most particularly Julia Granholm, made the rental and use of this facility a breeze and a pleasure.
This is truly a Yorkville gem that deserves to be in the visitor’s guide.
Nancy Ward
Yorkville