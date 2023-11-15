Yorkville boy scout raising funds to improve veterans memorial in Town Square Park

Keegan Wille poses in front of the Undying Flame statue in Town Square Park in Yorkville, where he will construct benches and a memorial for his eagle scout project in Spring 2024. (David Petesch)

Keegan Wille is a member of the Yorkville Boy Scouts of America Troop 40, and is working on his Eagle Scout project that will construct benches and a memorial feature in front of the Undying Flame statue in Town Square Park.

Wille is a sophomore at Yorkville High School and has been a member of Troop 40 since he was in first grade. He said he chose to install benches so that people visiting the memorial would have a place to sit and reflect.

The project will add two benches along the existing sidewalk leading up to the statue. The benches will sit facing each other on opposite sides of the path where it meets with the sidewalk at Bridge Street (Route 47) and will be surrounded by personalized bricks honoring area veterans.

Rendering of Keegan Wille's eagle scout project that is planned to be constructed in Town Square Park in Yorkville by Spring 2024. (Rendering Provided by Eric Lechowicz)

100 bricks will be laid around the benches, each laser engraved with a name or personal inscription memorializing veterans. Yorkville residents can purchase a brick with their own inscription to support Wille’s project and honor veterans dear to them.

Wille said he wants to be an Eagle Scout because it is a distinguished honor and because he believes it teaches many life skills that will stay with him in his future. He said he had the idea for the project over a year ago, and began putting the plans together in December 2022.

Wille said the project was inspired by the veterans in his family, as well as the support for veterans shown by the City of Yorkville. He said the project was designed to benefit the city and community members while honoring veterans.

Wille designed and drafted plans for the project, which he presented to City Council, the American Legion and the BSA Three Fires Council for approval in January. He said he works on the project almost every day and has spent at least 100 hours on the project so far, and the most difficult part has been getting the plans approved.

The project is now in the fundraising phase, which will continue until the end of the year. Wille said the total cost of the project is about $7,000, and over 30 bricks have been sold so far, raising over $2,000.

Each brick costs $80, and will be sold until Dec. 31 or until 100 bricks are sponsored. Wille is also accepting monetary donations to offset the cost of the benches and other materials besides bricks, as well as in-kind donations from anyone who can help with the installation or construction.

Wille said his goal is to have all of the bricks sold and the rest of his supplies ordered by the new year, and to begin construction as soon as the ground thaws in Spring 2024. He said once construction begins, the work is only expected to take a couple days, and he is hoping to have it complete before Memorial Day (May 27) 2024.

The construction of the project will be done completely by volunteers, including Wille’s family and friends, as well as members of BSA Troop 40 and the Yorkville American Legion Post 489.

The City of Yorkville is the beneficiary for the project, as the benches will be city property, but the project is really for the benefit of veterans and community members with loved ones in the armed forces.

The Undying Flame statue is property of the American Legion Post 489, which has chartered BSA Toop 40 for over 85 years. The statue is inscribed with the names of every fallen veteran from Kendall County.

Legion Commander Anthony Cella said the benches and memorial bricks will be a great addition, that will not only provide a place to reflect near the Undying Flame, but will also create a new memorial that people will come to see.

“I think it’s going to be a great asset,” Cella said. “Now you’re going to have a place where somebody can sit by the monument and reflect. I definitely think it’s something that is worthwhile for the community and will be used.”

Cella has been with Post 489 for nine years, and has a son in Troop 40. He has known Wille since he was a Cub Scout and said he has watched him grow up into a kind, giving person.

“For a young scout to want to give back to the community by honoring veterans and take our monument and enhance its beauty,” Cella said. “It’s a great thing to see. He’s just a very giving person as far as wanting to help out.”

For more information about the project or to make a donation, please contact will.wille01@gmail.com.