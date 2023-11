Fox Valley Orthopedics, located at 1500 Sycamore Road, Suite 1, in Yorkville, offers fellowship trained and board-certified physicians caring for hip, knee, ankle, shoulder, spine, hand, foot, pain management, rheumatology, work injuries and weight loss guidance. (photo provided by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Fox Valley Orthopedics, located at 1500 Sycamore Road, Suite 1, in Yorkville.

For more information, visit yorkvillechamber.org/listing/fox-valley-orthopedics/.