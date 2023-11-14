Wolfs Crossing widening with roundabout intersection in Oswego nearing phase one completion

This photo features progress on the work at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey and the remaining utility poles in the roadway that need to be removed to finish the work. (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)

The first phase of a project to widen Wolfs Crossing in Oswego is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

As part of a $10.2 million project to improve safety and ease traffic congestion, Wolfs Crossing is being widened to a four-lane road and a roundabout is being constructed at Harvey Road. Work on the project began in April.

Village officials expect the work to be done by the end of November. However, because of utility delays, there is a possibility the road may not reopen until early December, officials said in updating residents about the project.

Landscaping, restoration and the final pavement surface course will be completed in the spring. Wolfs Crossing is being widened to four lanes from east of the entrance to Oswego East High School to east of Devoe Drive and the four-way stop-controlled intersection of Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road will be replaced by a modern roundabout.

Nearly half of the $10.2 million project cost comes from federal and state grant funds. The village did not increase or impose any new taxes or incur any additional debt to fund the project.

Developer impact fees will fund a portion of the project, officials said. The village’s portion of Wolfs Crossing spans from east of Route 30 to its junction at Routes 34 and 71, approximately 4.5 miles.

Officials said the expansion project will be completed in segments to maximize the use of available state and federal funds to support the project. The second segment of the project will be improvements at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road.