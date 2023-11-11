Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for November 2023

1993: The third floor balconies were removed from the Kendall County Courthouse. They had deteriorated recently to the point they were deemed a safety hazard. The inset photo shows the balconies, patriotically decorated. (Shaw Local News Network file phot)

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

November 2018

Lauren Underwood, a nurse and health policy expert from Naperville, unseated incumbent Republican Rep. Randy Hultgren in the 14th Congressional District.

Newark High School won the school’s first volleyball State Championship in Class 1A.

November 2013

The Yorkville boys and girls cross country teams came home with the 2A State Championships. It was the third straight state title for the girls, first ever for the boys’ team.

November 2008

Democrat Elizabeth Flowers was elected to the Kendall County Board. The Montgomery resident is the first Dem to be elected to the county board.

November 2003

A meeting is planned to discuss the replacement of the Yorkville Post Office on West Hydraulic Avenue. The building was built in 1969 and is no longer big enough to handle the mail from Yorkville’s growing population, USPS officials have said.

November 1998

Minute quantities of radium in the City of Yorkville water supply may have a huge impact on city water bills. Years after it appeared federal standards on the naturally occurring radium would be eased, officials have now been told they may have to reduce or eliminate radium in the next three years.

November 1993

Citing a potential safety hazard, the third floor balconies were removed from the Kendall County Courthouse.

November 1988

The Yorkville Football Foxes completed their second straight 9-0 season. In the playoffs, they defeated Aurora Central before losing to Wilmington.

November 1983

Voters returned just one of four incumbents to the Yorkville School Board. Don Hahn won reelection. New board members selected were Gary Bretthauer, David Matlock, Robert McNelis and Linda Wissmiller. There were 15 candidates on the ballot for five openings.

November 1978

Yorkville defeated Wilmington 6-0 in overtime to win the Northeast Conference and complete their first undefeated, untied season in history. It was their first trip ever to the State Playoffs which began in 1974. Yorkville beat Metamora before falling to Sycamore 22-21 in Class 3A.

November 1973

Mrs. Parkie Emmons of Plano was appointed to the Kendall County Planning Commission by the Kendall County Board. She is the first woman on the commission.

November 1968

Tremors of an earthquake centered in Cairo, Illinois, were felt in the Kendall County area. Oddly enough, the tremors were not felt by all. No damage was reported. Probably the most humorous effect of the quake was observed at some of the area pubs. As the glasses and bottle put on a 15-minute shimmy and shake show, some patrons were reportedly about to take the pledge.

November 1963

George M. Dickson and Ellsworth Windett held an open house at their newly constructed office building. It is at the southeast corner of Bridge and Hydraulic.

November 1958

The Yorkville National Bank Board of Directors officiated at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new addition to the bank at Van Emmon and Bridge Street.

November 1953

Work is progressing on the addition to the Yorkville Federated Church (now Chapel on the Green). Fund Drive Chairman Harry Crawford and Almon Ashley Jr. announced that $15,000 is still needed to complete the project.

November 1948

Twenty-two Indians, 25 early settlers and the 50-member Kendall County Chorus will stage a program at the high school. A pageant depicting scenes in the early development of Kendall County will include both Indian peace and war dances, Chief Black Hawk declaring war on the white civilization, and Chief Shabbona trying to preserve peace. The program will conclude with the crowning of Elaine Gauer as Harvest Queen.

November 1943

On Tuesday night, school bells will ring for mothers and fathers of students at Yorkville Grade and Yorkville High Schools. Mom and dad will take Junior’s and Sis‘ place in school and will find out first hand what goes on. Parents are advised not to be tardy.

November 1938

The Harlem Globe Trotters will meet the Lisbon town team in the Lisbon gym Tuesday. The game is sponsored by Lisbon High School.

November 1933

The Village Board desires that all leaves be raked up by Saturday. Not because they think it will improve our city, but it will keep storm drains from clogging up.

November 1928

Yorkville and Plano football teams trotted on to McHugh’s field each confidently expecting to win the game. In the driving rain, it ended 0-0. Incidentally the officials said that they had never officiated at a football game that was played with such clean tactics as Plano and Yorkville used against each other. A fine compliment to both teams and one that was well deserved.

November 1923

Miss Inez Peyton, county Red Cross nurse issued this report after her visit here: schools visited 35; pupils examined 568; total number of defects 474; number of tonsillectomies arranged 4.

November 1918

News of the Armistice (end of World War I) came to Yorkville by phone about 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Everyone was happy, business was adjourned, school was dismissed. Members of Company K, Fifth Regiment led by their drummers and followed by old soldiers, businessmen, and patriotic women paraded around the village. They then met at the town hall where songs were sung.

November 1913

Workmen at the Yorkville dam are making a thorough job in repairing it. The north end is in strong condition now and a coffer dam was made near the middle of the river and new timbers put it. It is a breezy place to work.

November 1908

As a result of the election there will be various amusing antics on the streets of Yorkville. Dr. Frank W. Murray will roll a peanut up Bridge Street by reason of his allegiance to Stevenson. Harry Hiskey will wear half a mustache for six weeks and will give Jack McFarland a ride up and down Bridge Street in a wheelbarrow.

November 1903

Esch Brothers and Rabe are preparing for a huge crop of ice from the Fox River this year. Storage is available for 104,000 tons. That certainly ought to be enough to keep Yorkville cool for a while but the greater part of it is shipped to Chicago.

November 1898

The old Union Hall was dismantled Friday. The scenery and the old settees taken out and the hall is to be used as a club room.

November 1893

A load of sheep arrived here Friday for Fletcher Dirst, for fattening purposes.

November 1888

Lewis Steward is putting in a well north of his mill and laying large underground pipes, preparatory to supplying Plano with all the good water needed next summer.

November 1883

The new cheese factory in Plattville is being pushed through as fast as possible. Day and Son are doing the work.

November 1878

There were 28 cars of livestock shipped from Yorkville last month.

November 1873

The ordinance against cattle running a large in Yorkville after Dec. 2 was put into force by the board of trustees. Let the people take warning and keep their cattle home after that date.

November 1868

Yorkville jubilated on Friday night last. A large amount of powder, boxes and barrels were burnt in honor of the election of U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant. The cannonading was kept up for three hours.