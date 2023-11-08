Oswego Board approves Cricket Stadium

Oswego Village Board approved plans to build a professional cricket stadium with a clubhouse and restaurant on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego. (Graphic provided by Chakra360 LLC )

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Oswego Village Board approved plans for a proposed outdoor cricket stadium in Oswego that could eventually seat between 24,000 and 25,000 people.

The majority of village trustees approved a special use permit for Phase 1 of the project. They also recommended approval of preliminary concept plans for all five phases of the project.

Oswego resident Paresh Patel of Chakra360 LLC has submitted plans to build the professional cricket stadium with a clubhouse and restaurant on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego.

