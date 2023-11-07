Oswego Fire kicks off 16th annual toy drive

Toys and bicycles donated to Toys for Tots during a previous annual drive were sorted by local junior high students. (Shea Lazansky)

The Oswego Fire Protection District has announced the launch of its 16th annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive, an initiative that aims to bring holiday joy to children in need throughout the community.

Now through Dec. 10, the Oswego Fire Department will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program. Toys can be dropped off at any of the Oswego fire stations. In addition, numerous Toys for Tots drop boxes are located throughout the Oswego area as collections sites.

The Oswego Fire Department has once again teamed up with Oswego School District 308, the Marine Corps Reserves and many community organizations and businesses to collect toys for children throughout Kendall County and the surrounding area.

This longstanding tradition has become a beacon of hope for many local families, making the holidays brighter for those who may be facing difficult times.

If you are a family in need or know a family in need, a toy request form can be found at oswegofire.com

To date, the fire district has collected more than 70,000 toys for local Kendall County families during the holiday seasons. The district is asking members, organizations and businesses from the community to assist in once again making a child smile this yea on Christmas morning.

For up-to-date details, visit Facebook @OswegoFireProtectionDistrict or oswegofire.com.