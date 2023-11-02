November 02, 2023
Plano High School student charged after he threatens to shoot up school

Police emphasized the incident was isolated and there is no threat to students or staff

By Eric Schelkopf
A 14-year-old Plano High School student is being charged with felony disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened to shoot up the school Thursday morning.

Police officials said the incident was isolated and there is no threat to students and staff. At approximately 8:45 a.m. Thursday, the Plano Police Department went to the school in response to a report of a verbal threat made by a male student against other students, according to a news release from the Plano Police Department.

The student allegedly threatened to shoot up the school, with the threat occurring in the presence of other students while school was still in session, the release stated. The Plano Police Department was assisted by the staff of Plano District 88.

The student is scheduled to appear in Kendall County Court on Friday.