More than 2,000 community members visited more than 100 businesses that participated in this year's Biz Boo event, held on Saturday, Oct. 21, and sponsored by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce. Participants were able to stop by businesses throughout Yorkville and enjoy various family-friendly activities, including the Touch-a-Truck, located in the NCG Theater parking lot. (photo provided by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)