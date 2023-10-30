Kendall County Sheriff’s Office partnership with IN2WORK program produces first graduating class

Earlier this year, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Aramark to host their IN2WORK program, which teaches food service skills to incarcerated individuals. The program is comprised of three phases. The first phase teaches students the fundamental skills needed for success in the food service industry. The second phase teaches students operational management skills including day-to-day restaurant operations, inventory, marketing and leadership. The final phase is the completion of the ServSafe Certification which is a five-year management certification from the National Restaurant Association.

Last month, four individuals graduated from the IN2WORK program, the first group to complete this program at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the nationally recognized certification, the graduates are eligible for employment opportunities with Aramark, are able to use dedicated Aramark employment specialists and can receive scholarships for both the graduates and their dependents.

“I am extremely proud of the partnership the Sheriff’s Office has developed with Aramark which allows us to offer the IN2WORK program,” Sheriff Dwight Baird said in a news release. “This is another example of our ongoing efforts to educate and prepare incarcerated individuals for a more seamless transition back into the workforce. This is an important program that not only provides valuable skills to incarcerated individuals but also supports our mission to reduce recidivism.”

The program graduates prepared a meal for the graduation banquet.