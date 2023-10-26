Oswego police reports/Oct. 9-19, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery

Jericho J. Sausedo, 21, of the 600 block of Lincoln Station Drive, Oswego, was charged Oct. 9 with domestic battery.

Theft

• Oswego Police are investigating a retail theft totalling $578 from Kohl’s, 2500 Route 34. A report was taken Oct. 11.

• Oswego Police are investigating a theft of two high-end jackets from Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2470 Route 34. A report was taken Oct. 19.