Kendall County Sheriff’s Reports / Oct. 26, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports / Oct. 26, 2023 is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in the Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Excessive speeding charged

Cutberto Ramos-Bahena, 43, of the 1400 block of Liberty Street in Aurora was charged with driving 26 to 35 mph over the speed limit at noon on Oct. 18 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Boulder Hill Pass near Saugatuck Road in Oswego Township. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Woman charged with speeding

Patrice C. Peters, 61, of the 900 block of Elderberry Circle in Naperville was charged with driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit at 2:03 p.m. on Oct. 18 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 71 near Eldamain Road in Fox Township. She was released with a notice to appear in court.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 18 to the 0-99 block of Timber Ridge Drive in Bristol Township for a report of a domestic battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Man charged with DUI

Antonio C. Hernandez, 22, of the 2800 block of Adam Avenue in Montgomery was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the 0-99 block of Briarcliff Road. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Man charged with aggravated assault

Ernesto A. Meza, 23, of the 800 block of Baden Avenue in Oswego was charged with aggravated assault at 3:54 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the 0-99 block of Ingleshire Road in Oswego Township. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

No driver’s license charged

Alberto T Chocoj, 35, of the 1100 block of Hinman Street in Aurora was charged with driving without a driver’s license at 9:43 p.m. on Oct. 20 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Douglas Road and Townes Crossing in Oswego for an equipment violation. He was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Traffic stop nets charge

Noel A. Dubon-Portillo, 33, the 0-99 block of North Bereman Road in Montgomery was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license at 3:01 a.m. on Oct. 21 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 30 and Fifth Street in Oswego for an equipment violation. He was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Two men arrested in fight

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:38 p.m. on Oct. 21 to the 0-99 block of Springdale Road in Montgomery for a report of a battery.

Deputies charged Scott D. Wargo, 33, of the 0-99 block of Springdale Road in Montgomery with battery.

Raymond Villa, 31, of the 1500 block of Raymond Drive in Naperville was arrested on an outstanding Kendall County warrant for domestic battery

Both men were transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Criminal trespass to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:06 a.m. on Oct. 22 to the 0-99 block of Denham Drive in Oswego Township for a report of criminal trespass to a vehicle. he investigation is ongoing.

Woman charged with driving 85 mph

Eryn P. DeYoung, 25, of the 2000 block of Rosemary Circle in Sandwich was charged with driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone at 1:51 p.m. on Oct. 22 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Walker Road and Lisbon Road in Kendall Township. She was released with a notice to appear in court.

Motor vehicle burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:31 p.m. on Oct. 21 to the 0-99 block of Ingleshire Road in Oswego Township for a report of burglary to a motor vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft reported in Oswego Township

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:36 a.m. on Oct. 23 to the 100 block of Augusta Road in Oswego Township for a report of a theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft reported in Bristol Township

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:22 p.m. on Oct. 23 to the 6000 block of Reservation Road in Bristol Township for a report of a theft. The investigation is ongoing.