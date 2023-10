October Vines Beauty Lounge is an upscale boutique salon suite located at 223 South Bridge St., Suite 2, Entrance B in Yorkville. (photo provided by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of October Vines Beauty Lounge, located in Salon Social at 223 S. Bridge St., Suite 2, Entrance B in Yorkville, with a ribbon-cutting.

October Vines Beauty Lounge is an upscale boutique salon suite specializing in hair colour, cuts and brow shaping.

Learn more at yorkvillechamber.org/listing/october-vines-beauty-lounge/.