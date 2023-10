Scooter’s Coffee is located at 28 E. Schoolhouse Road in Yorkville. (photo provided by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Scooter’s Coffee, located at 28 E. Schoolhouse Road in Yorkville, with a ribbon-cutting.

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru coffee shop offering breakfast sandwiches, snacks and smoothies.

Learn more at yorkvillechamber.org/listing/scooters-coffee/.