Kendall County Sheriff’s Reports / Oct. 19, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports / Oct. 19, 2023 is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man arrested on warrant

Anthony D. Gerling, 55, of the 3000 block of Holt Road in Seward Township was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Kendall County warrant for aggravated DUI and driving while license suspended at 8 p.m., on Oct. 14 at his residence. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Man charged with no valid DL

Christian M. Moring, 18, of the 0-99 block of S. Bereman Road in Oswego Township was charged with no valid driver’s license after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 8:49 p.m. Oct. 14 on South Bereman Road near Circle Drive East in Oswego Township for speeding. He was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Hit-and-runs reported in Oswego Township

Sheriff’s deputies responded to two separate reports of hit-and-run collisions in Oswego Township in a little more that two hours.

The first was at 11:41 p.m. Oct. 14 on Reservation Road near Tomahawk Trail, while the second was at 1:54 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the 100 block of Hillstone Road. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:08 a.m. on Oct. 15 to the 0-99 block of Wyndham Road in Oswego Township for a report of a battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Man arrested on warrant

Bradley J. King, 20, of the 13000 Block of Timber Wood Circle in Plainfield was arrested on a warrant for driving while license suspended at 5:34 p.m. on Oct. 15 after sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic crash on Route 126 near County Line Road in Na-Au-Say Township. He was also cited for driving while license suspended and was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.