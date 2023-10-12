Information in Kendall County Sheriff’s Reports / Oct. 12, 2023 is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Traffic stop nets charges

Julio C. Paramo, 35, of the 2000 block of North Laramie Avenue in Chicago was charged with driving 26-35 mph over the speed limit and no valid driver’s license after sheriff’s deputies conducted a a traffic stop at 5:07 a.m. on Oct. 2 on Route 71 near Walker Road in Fox Township. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Man charged with traffic offenses

Jake Phillips, 32, of the 200 block of West LaSalle Street in Somonauk was charged with speeding and driving without a valid Illinois driver’s license after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 4:09 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Route 47 and Townhall Road in Lisbon Township. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Man charged with license violation

Ernesto Zuniga, Jr., 26, of the 0-99 block of Mill Street in Montgomery was charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Douglas Road near Barnaby Drive in Oswego for expired registration. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Excessive speeding charged

Roberto Guerrero, Jr., 19, of the 11000 block of Route 71 in Kendall Township was cited for driving greater than 35 mph over the speed limit after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop art 9:49 p.m. on Oct. 2 in the 3500 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Theft reported in Bristol Township

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:42 a.m. on Oct. 4 to the the 9300 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township for a report of theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft reported in Oswego Township

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 4 to the the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township for a report of theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:09 p.m. on Oct. 4 to the 0-99 block of Winrock Road in Oswego Township for a report of criminal damage. The investigation is ongoing.

Teen charged with speeding

Erik Martinez, 19, of the 900 Block of Walter Avenue in Aurora was charged with speeding 26 mph over the speed limit after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 12:04 a.m. on Oct. 6 near Route 25 and Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego Township. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Juvenile drives without license

A juvenile was charged with driving without a driver’s license at 12:38 a.m. on Oct. 6 near Route 34 and Countryside Parkway in Yorkville. The juvenile was released with a notice to appear in court.

Three women injured in crash

Three women were transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora with non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crash at 8:09 a.m. on Oct. 6 at the intersection of Fernwood Road and Briarcliff Road in Oswego Township. They included a 35-year-old and a 53-year-old from Montgomery and a 40-year-old from Aurora.

Man charged with no valid DL

Jonatan Gutierrez Ateno, 29, of the 100 block of East 2nd Street in Sandwich was charged with driving with no valid driver’s license at 9 p.m. on Oct. 6 on East Church Road near Duvick Road in Little Rock Township after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Woman arrested on warrant

Marissa Ramos, 25, of the 600 block of Yosemite Avenue in Naperville was arrested on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a speeding charge after sheriff’s deputies make a traffic stop for speeding at 2:31 a.m. on Oct. 7 on Route 34 near Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego Township after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding. Ramos also was charged with driving while license suspended. She was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Woman charged with DUI

Carolina G. Alzati, 20, of Aurora, was charged with driving under the influence and aggravated fleeing and eluding at 3:25 a.m. on Oct. 7 on Route 31 near Light Road in Oswego Township after sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop. She was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Reckless firearm discharge

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:25 a.m on Oct. 7 to the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township for a report of shots fired. The investigation is ongoing.

Hit-and-run crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:46 pm. on Oct. 7 to the 0-99 block of Hampton Road in Oswego Township for a report of a hit-and-run traffic crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:16 a.m. on Oct. 8 to the 0-99 block of Seneca Drive in Oswego Township for a report of a domestic battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Excessive speeding charged

Prayer E. Sommers, 18, of the 2800 block of North 4360th Road in Sheridan, was charged with speeding 26-34 mph over the limit at 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 8 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on River Road and Blackhawk Road in Little Rock Township. Deputies said Sommers was driving 79 mph in a 45 mph zone. She was cited released with a notice to appear in court.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:23 p.m. on Oct. 8 to the 0-99 block of Wooden Bridge Drive in Kendall Township for a report of a domestic battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic stop results in charge

Joshua A Sacche-Rakes, 21, of the 500 block of Crystal Court in Oswego was charged with driving while license suspended at 9:47 p.m. on Oct. 8 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop the area of Douglas Road and Barnaby Drive in Oswego Township for an equipment violation. He was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Woman arrested on warrant

Jenia D. Williams, 34, of the 100 block of Northampton Drive in Oswego was arrested on a DuPage County failure to appear in court warrant for driving while license suspended at 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 9 after sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop in the area of Route 31 and Mill Road in Oswego Township. She was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.