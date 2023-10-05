Kendall County Sheriff’s Reports / Oct. 7, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports / Oct. 7, 2023 is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Excessive speeding charged

Daniel Monaco, 29, of the 2100 block of North 34th Road in Ottawa was charged with driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit at 4:35 a.m. on Sept. 26 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 71 near Eldamain Road in Fox Township for speeding. He was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Juvenile injured in crash

A juvenile was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a traffic crash at 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 26 at Route 126 and Ridge Road.

Man charged with speeding

Darryl Wright, 41, of the 4700 block of Laughton Avenue in Oswego was charged with driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Orchard Road near Mill Road in Oswego. He was cited and released on a notice to appear in court.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 26 to the 100 block of Heathgate Road in Oswego Township for a report of criminal damage to property. The investigation is ongoing.

Retail theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:24 a.m. on Sept. 27 to the 2500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township for a report of a retail theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Unauthorized video reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:49 p.m. on Sept. 27 to the 0-99 block of Sonora Drive in Oswego Township for a report of unauthorized video recording. The investigation is ongoing.

Registration violation charged

Fredrick Wallace, 18, of the 0-99 block of Rocky Way in Oswego Township was charged with improper use of registration after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 9:23 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Rocky Way near Boulder Hill Pass for several equipment violations. He was issued a notice to appear in court and released.

Woman charged with DUI

Brenda Moreno, 33, of the 200 block of Bevier Place in Aurora who was charged with driving under the influence at 9:07 p.m. on Sept. 27 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 0-99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego Township for an equipment violation. She was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Littering leads to DUI charge

Briseida G. Rubio Estrada, 23, of the 2900 block of Courtney Street in Plano, was charge with driving under the influence at 1:01 a.m. on Sept. 28 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 34 near Eldamain Road in Little Rock Township for littering. She was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Traffic stop nets license charge

Christian T. Olson, 22, of the 1100 block of Prairie Lane in Yorkville,was charged with driving while license suspended at 4:11 a.m. on Sept. 28 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Orchard Road near Mill Road in Bristol Township. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:44 p.m. on Sept. 28 to the 200 block of Winrock Road in Oswego Township for a report of a battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28 to the 13000 block of Sleezer Road in Big Grove Township for a report of a burglary. The investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:46 p.m. on Sept. 28 to the 0-99 block of East Rickard Drive in Bristol Township for a report of an identity theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Woman charged with speeding

Daria Joyce Neal, 18, of the 400 block of Lennox Drive in Oswego was as charged with driving more than 26 mph over the speed limit at 10:53 p.m. on Sept. 28 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Lennox Drive near Fox Chase Drive North in Oswego Township. She was released with a notice to appear in court.

Burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:23 a.m. on Sept. 30 to the 7000 block of Van Emmon Road for a report of a burglary. The investigation is ongoing.

Driving on suspended DL charged

Keaton Rodney, 55, of the 100 block of Starling Court in Oswego was charged with driving while license suspended after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 8:18 p.m. on Sept. 30 on Route 34 and the Route 30 bypass in Oswego for expired registration. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Woman injured in crash

A 32-year-old woman from Sandwich was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a traffic crash at 6:27 a.m. on Oct. 1 on Ridge Road near Route 52.

Identity theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:44 a.m. on Oct. 1 to the 0-99 block of Marnel Road in Oswego Township for a report of identity theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Motor vehicle theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 1 to the 200 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego Township for a report of motor vehicle theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:18 p.m. on Oct. 1 to the 200 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego Township for a report of burglary from a motor vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Speeding 35 mph over limit charged

Sheriff’s deputies charged drivers with speeding more than 35 mph over the limit during three separate traffic stops on Oct. 1.

Johnathon Pantoja, 19, of the 2900 block of 13th Road in Ottawa was charged at 4:25 p.m. on Route 71 near Newark Road in Big Grove Township.

Gustavo Guzman, 29, of the 600 block of Bluff Street in Joliet was charged at 5:09 p.m. on River Road near Eldamain Road in Bristol Township.

Takerra J. Murphy, 20, of the 2100 block of Walcott Road in Aurora was charged at 11:01 a.m. on Fernwood Road near Fallcreek Circle in Oswego Township.

All three were cited and issued a notice to appear in court.

Man charged with speeding

Julius Etanya, 37, of the 1000 block of Barberry Way was charged with driving 26 to 35 mph over the speed limit at 12:14 a.m. on Oct. 2 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Plainfield Road near Linden Drive in Oswego Township. He was released with a notice to appear in court.