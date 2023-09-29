Kendall County Sheriff’s Reports / Sept. 28, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports / Sept. 28, 2023 is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man arrested on warrant

Rudolph Plumley, 31, of the 3700 block of Minkler Road in Oswego Township arrested at 4:58 p.m. on Sept. 18 at his residence by sheriff’s deputies on a Kendall County warrant for domestic battery. Plumley was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Traffic stop nets charges

David Flores-Holguin, 30, of the 500 block of Forest Avenue in Aurora was charged with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle at 9:47 p.m on Sept. 18 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Douglas Road and Townes Crossing in Oswego.

Man faces multiple vehicle charges

Christian Duarte, 20, of the 400 block of Forest Avenue in Aurora was charged with no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 10:41 p.m. on Sept. 18 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Douglas Road and Seasons Ridge Boulevard in Montgomery. He was cited and released.

Man charged on warrants

Mark A. Kleinfieldt, 52, of the 1800 block of Grandview Place in Montgomery was arrested on a Kane County warrant for obstructing identification and on a second from Aurora for driving while license suspended, after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 2:08 a.m. on Sept. 19 near Route 34 and Autumn Creek Boulevard in Yorkville. Deputies also cited Kleinfieldt for driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Traffic charges leveled

Demetrius Thorton, 29, of the 0-100 block of Fox Chase South in Oswego, was charged with disobeying a red light and driving while license suspended at 9:56 a.m. on Sept. 19 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 34 and Cannonball Trail in Yorkville. He was issued a notice to appear in court and released.

Man arrested on parole violation

Kevin Shorter, 45, of the 700 block of Avalon Way in Minooka was arrested on an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19 at his residence, by sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Shorter was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Theft by deception reported

A resident of the 10000 block of Walker Road in Kendall Township reported on Sept. 19 that an individual claiming to represent a bank made contact. This individual told the victim to withdraw $30,000 in order to unlock all of the victim’s bank accounts. The victim withdrew the money from a bank account and deposited $26,000.00 into other accounts through a Bitcoin machine/ATM in Yorkville. This incident is currently under investigation.

Man charged with domestic battery

Timothy Nilles, 42, of the 6000 block of Chicago Road in Plattville was charged with domestic battery at 8:25 p.m. on Sept. 19 after sheriff’s deputies responded to his residence. He was transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Traffic stop nets charge

Isaiah Thurmond, 28, of the 700 block of Gillette Avenue in Aurora was charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license at 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 19 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 34 near the Route 30 bypass in Oswego Township for expired registration. Isaiah He was issued a notice to appear in court and released.

Man arrested on warrant

Maxwell Aaron Wesley Weber, 23, of the 400 block of East Dekalb Street in Somonauk was arrested on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance at 1:32 a.m. on Sept. 20 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 34 and Sycamore Road in Bristol Township. Weber was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Failure to register as sex offender charged

Joshua A. Shepherd, 49, of the 0-99 block of West Larkspur Lane in Bristol Township was arrested at 8:35 p.m. on Sept. 20 at his residence when sheriff’s deputies executed a warrant for unlawful failure to register as a sex offender. Shepherd was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Two drivers face speeding charges

In the course of half-an-hour on Sept. 21, sheriff’s deputies made two separate arrests for motorists who were charged with exceeding the speed limit by more than 35 mph.

William D. Painter, 18, of the 100 block of Mayfair Court in Oswego was pulled over by deputies at 2:35 a.m. near Route 30 and Fifth Street in Oswego Township.

Deonte D. Merritt, 21, of the 600 block of Plymouth Court in Oswego was stopped by sheriff’s deputies at 3:04 a.m. near Route 30 and Route 34 in Oswego Township.

Both drivers were issued citations and released with a notice to appear in court.

Vehicle theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:56 a.m. on Sept. 22 to the 2500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township for a report of a motor vehicle theft. This investigation is ongoing.

Theft over $500 reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:51 p.m. on Sept. 22 to the 1200 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township for a report of a theft over $500. The investigation is ongoing.

Hit-and-run crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 22 to the 7000 block of Audrey Avenue in Bristol Township for a report of traffic crash where the offending vehicle left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic stop nets charge

Luis H. Tarazona-Maldonado, 28, of the 1100 block of Nantucket Road in Aurora was charged with no valid driver’s license at 8:46 p.m. on Sept. 22 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ingleshire Road and Pembrooke Road in Oswego Township for an equipment violation. He was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Juvenile charged in traffic stop

A juvenile was charged with no valid driver’s license at 10:26 a.m. on Sept. 22 after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Douglas Road and Farmington Lakes Drive in Oswego Township for a moving violation. The juvenile was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Motorist charged with driving 100 mph

Logan P. Zegar, 21, of the 2700 block of Avalon Lane in Montgomery was charged with driving 100 mph in a 45 mph zone at 1:32 a.m. on Sept. 23 in the area of the Route 30 bypass and Lake Street in Oswego Township. He was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Yorkville man injured in crash

A 47-year-old Yorkville was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 after a traffic crash on Route 47 near Newark Road in Lisbon Township.

Man charged with DUI

Joseph G. Gomoll, 47, of the 10000 block of Lisbon Road in Yorkville was charged with driving under the influence at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 in connection with a traffic crash with injuries in the area of Route 47 near Newark Road in Lisbon Township. Gomoll was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Two motorists charged

Sheriff’s deputies charged two motorists with no valid driver’s license after stopping their vehicles for equipment violations on Sept. 27 in separate incidents.

Dacota R. Montana, 23, of the 300 block of South Madison Street in Oswego was charged at 8 p.m. in the area of the Route 30 bypass and Douglas Road in Oswego Township.

Noe J. Nunez, 18, of the 400 block of Colorado Street in Aurora was charged at 11:27 p.m. in the area of Douglas Road and Seasons Ridge Boulevard in Oswego Township

Both drivers were cited and issued a notice to appear in court.

Sandwich woman injured in crash

A 68-year-old Sandwich woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 24 after a vehicle collision on Budd Road near Millbrook Road in Fox Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:26 a.m. on Sept. 25 to the 100 block of Dolores Street in Oswego Township for a report of a domestic battery and aggravated assault. The investigation is ongoing.