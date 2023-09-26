September 25, 2023
Oswego volleyball beats ACC, improves to 15-1: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 25

By Joshua Welge
Oswego logo (Shaw Local News Network)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Oswego d. Aurora Central Catholic 25-19, 25-14

Mia Jurkovic had eight kills, five blocks, three digs and two aces and Sidney Hamaker eight kills and seven digs for Oswego (15-1). Riley Borrowman added three kills and two digs and Ava Flanigan 16 assists and four digs.

Newark d. Sandwich 25-11, 25-15.

Kodi Rizzo had six kills and three blocks, Adrianna Larsen six kills and Lauren Ulrich and Taylor Jeffers 10 assists apiece for Newark (19-2).

BOYS GOLF

Parkview Christian 178, Somonauk 206

Kashton Wilson shot a 39 and Gavin Lambes a 42 for Parkview.

GIRLS TENNIS

Oswego 5, Yorkville 2

Yorkville’s No. 2 doubles team of Aliesha Peterson and Emily Rench won 7-6, 6-2, and the No. 4 doubles team of Natalia Maldonado and Jadien Pattermann won in a match tiebreak 7-5, 0-6, 10-6. 

BOYS SOCCER

Harvard 10, Sandwich 1

Sandwich’s John Carlson scored from a penalty kick, and Aiden Ferguson had eight saves in goal.