Oswego volleyball beats ACC, improves to 15-1: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 25

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Oswego d. Aurora Central Catholic 25-19, 25-14
Mia Jurkovic had eight kills, five blocks, three digs and two aces and Sidney Hamaker eight kills and seven digs for Oswego (15-1). Riley Borrowman added three kills and two digs and Ava Flanigan 16 assists and four digs.
Newark d. Sandwich 25-11, 25-15.
Kodi Rizzo had six kills and three blocks, Adrianna Larsen six kills and Lauren Ulrich and Taylor Jeffers 10 assists apiece for Newark (19-2).
BOYS GOLF
Parkview Christian 178, Somonauk 206
Kashton Wilson shot a 39 and Gavin Lambes a 42 for Parkview.
GIRLS TENNIS
Oswego 5, Yorkville 2
Yorkville’s No. 2 doubles team of Aliesha Peterson and Emily Rench won 7-6, 6-2, and the No. 4 doubles team of Natalia Maldonado and Jadien Pattermann won in a match tiebreak 7-5, 0-6, 10-6.
BOYS SOCCER
Harvard 10, Sandwich 1
Sandwich’s John Carlson scored from a penalty kick, and Aiden Ferguson had eight saves in goal.