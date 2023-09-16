Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible misuse of Oswego Township resources

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a possible misuse of Oswego Township resources by an Oswego Township or Oswego Township Road District elected official.

A complaint was received from a concerned community member on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out the news release on Friday.

“Our main concern right now is to conduct a professional and thorough investigation into these allegations, following all leads wherever they take us,” the release stated. “Because of the complexity of the investigation, a methodical and deliberate approach is necessary. This will obviously take time, and we are still in the very early stages of the investigation. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”